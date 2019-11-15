Students Facing Charges After Vaping THC in School

A Kentucky student and five others are now facing a series of charges following an incident at Daviess County High School, after administrators believed that student to be intoxicated from vaping THC.

The student was treated and released from the hospital after the incident.

“It’s terrifying. I mean that’s terrifying. You hope that your children won’t be exposed to things like that in school,” explained Robin Clark, a parent of a Daviess County High School student.

Clark is worried about not only her own child, but other students, and what they may be doing when teachers are not around.

“In high school, you think–you know they’re doing things like that. But you hope they’re not there in the classroom. But apparently it is,” Clark continued.

A deputy was called by Daviess County High School staff around 12:30 PM Thursday, saying a student was taken to the hospital for a possible “vaping overdose.”

“A school administrator had noticed one of the students being under the influence of something. Therefore they had her go to the hospital by ambulance,” explained Major Barry Smith with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies later found she had vaped oil with THC, and now have charges pending against her and five other students in connection.

“The charges range from public intoxication to possession of drug paraphernalia to possession of marijuana.”

Daviess County school polices prohibit any vaping device –as well as the possession of drugs–for students on campus.

One student says this latest incident highlights the issue.

“They said that they had put the smoke detectors in the bathroom,” said Mackenzie Clark, a student at the school. “It’s kinda hard to keep it out of school. I know that for sure. I’ve heard a lot about it. I hear about kids getting kicked out of school, being expelled for having stuff like that.”

Administrators said they were not able to comment on the incident since it involved health and disciplinary matters.

Comments

comments