Students Encouraged to Bring Bibles to School Thursday

Students across the country are being invited to live out their faith by bringing their bibles to school Thursday.

The movement is an annual event sponsored by Focus on the Family.

It’s designed to empower students across the country to express their beliefs in a respectful way.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin recently took to social media inviting students in the bluegrass to participate which is causing some controversy.

“As somebody of the Christian faith I know and believe that the Judeo-Christian principles that are bound in this book are timeless,” says Kentucky Governor Bevin.

From Kindergarten to college, Bevin is taking to Twitter.

“Don’t just bring your bible to school, but read your bible, bring it, share it with others. If you have an extra bible bring it and share it with somebody who doesn’t have one,” says Bevin. “You don’t even have to be a person of faith to recognize that this is the most well read, most published book in the history of the world for a reason.”

Now people are weighing in on the national event.

“I just feel like its a great opportunity for students of faith to express themselves and students who don’t use the bible. It’s a great way to start a conversation with people of other religions,” says Jason Miner, supporter.

Not everyone agrees this is a great idea.

“Public schools are for every student no matter his or her beliefs so that we don’t take one particular text, holy text and teach that or talk about that in schools unless all of those we’re invited to come and bring those other texts then that can be worked with,” says Joan Hoffman, opposes event.

This isn’t the first time Bevin has encouraged students to do this, he sent out the same message in previous years.

“Whatever your source of living your life by, we support that and if that is the bible we are acknowledging October 3rd, bring it to school and don’t be ashamed of who you are and what you believe,” says Miner.

“Public schools have done many things without a holy text in view or holding that up as students guide,” says Hoffman.

Bevin signed House Bill 128 in 2017 which gives public schools in Kentucky the option to teach bible literacy classes.

