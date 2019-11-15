Student Taken From Daviess County High School to Hospital Due to Vaping Overdose

A high school student was taken to an area hospital due to alleged vaping overdose in Kentucky.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday that they were contacted by Daviess County High School about a female juvenile who might have suffered an vaping overdose on campus. The student was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Daviess County School Resource Officers sent what she was vaping to the Kentucky State Police Lab for analysis and there might be charges ahead for six or more juveniles that were part of this incident. Daviess County Schools staff and school resource officers are still investigating the incident.

Comments

comments