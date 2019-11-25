Student Charged With Bringing Weapon to School

A student has been charged with bringing a weapon to school.

Henderson educators were notified about the incident on Nov. 22, and then they called authorities.

The student was cited for unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

Here’s a look at that original story:

While handling a disciplinary action late this afternoon at Henderson County High School, a student’s backpack was searched and that search lead to the discovery of a weapon.

Administrators immediately confiscated the weapon and notified HPD, who then took the student into custody.

It is board of education policy that any student that brings a weapon onto campus will face appropriate school consequences.

The safety of all Henderson County students and staff is priority for both the school system and Henderson Police Department.

We take all incidents very seriously and we encourage students to report any information that they may have that compromises their safety and the safety of others.

As this matter involves a juvenile, the Henderson County School System will have no further comment.

Comments

comments