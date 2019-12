The Fordsville Fire Department worked to contain a structure fire Sunday night. The fire happened in the 1000 block 54 West.

Officials believe the fire may have started in the home’s electric service box. A gas furnace in the attic caused the fire to spread quickly in the attic.

44News is told the home wasn’t used regularly but still had contents inside.

There were no injuries reported.

Below are photos from the fire:

