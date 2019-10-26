Strike Leads to Further Delay of Trash Pick Up

Trash pick-up has been further delayed in Evansville due to a strike.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utilities on Saturday said that due to the continue strike by the Teamsters union, Republic Services is delaying trash pickups until Monday, October 28.

According to EWSU, striking Teamsters are picketing the local Republic Services operations facility and Republic’s Evansville Teamsters drivers are not willing to cross the picket line.

Collections missed on Friday will be picked up on Monday and all trash and recycling services will be on a one-day delay all next week. If you have any additional questions, you can contact Republic Services at 800-886-3345.

