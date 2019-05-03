Street Name Change Honors Old National Bank CEO

May 3rd, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

A street in Evansville has a new name honoring Old National Bank CEO Bob Jones. A portion of Walnut Street will be renamed to Bob Jones Way.

Jones is retiring from Old National Bank after 14 years of holding the position. The 61-year-old will continue to serve as Old National’s Chairman of the Board through January 2020 after his retirement as CEO.

A dedication ceremony was held Friday at the Stone Family Center for Health Sciences solidifying the name change.

