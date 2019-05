It was a sweet day for people attending the annual Strawberry Festival.

After the Newburgh Presbyterian closed its doors this past January, the Eastminster Presbyterian Church has revived the tradition.

With the help from former Newburgh members, the return of the Strawberry Festival turned out to be a success.

Homemade strawberry shortcake, hot fudge sundaes, hot dogs and hamburgers were some of the items on hand for event goers to enjoy.

Comments

comments