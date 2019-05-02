Straight No Chaser “the Open Bar Tour” Coming to Evansville!

They’re a professional acapella group that rocks Evansville every December, and this year is no different!

Straight No Chaser’s “The Open Bar Tour” rolls into Old National Events Plaza, December 3rd, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale May 10th at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com

If the phrase ‘male a cappella group’ conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses… think again. Straight No Chaser (SNC) are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase, numerous national TV appearances and proven success with CD releases. Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense… and with a sense of humor. On the road, Straight No Chaser has built a reputation as an unforgettable live act.

