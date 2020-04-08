Storms Subside, Cold Arrives

It was a bumpy night for many across the Tri-State, from measured wind gusts of 70 and 71 mph in Knox and Lawrence Counties to reports of damage in Henderson and Perry Counties, many other on the other hand, simply saw some gusty winds and periodic rainfall; considering how some of the initial models we’re shaping up, we’ll gladly take a quiet night for many. With the showers and storms subsiding in the coming hours, northerly winds and considerably cooler air will take over and make for a much cooler forecast.

After seeing our warmest afternoon of not only 2020, but our warmest recorded temperature (86°) since October 3rd – we even broke a record high set back in 2011 by 2° – tonight’s passing cold front and following arctic air mass will leave us with a nearly 40° temperature swing in just over 12 hours. After dipping to 47° as a morning low Thursday, strong northerly winds gusting as high as 30 mph at times will keep temperatures from climbing much higher than the mid to upper 50s, despite the added sunshine – what a difference just one day can make!

While it’ll weaken for Friday, the northerly wind flow will stick around for our end of the work week, driving the mercury toward the freezing mark that morning and only allowing highs in the mid to low 50s later that day. Saturday and Sunday, while warmer, don’t exactly look like the picture of pleasant weather. Added cloud cover will put a damper on our Saturday; highs near 58° that day paired some stray showers won’t make for a perfect start to the weekend. Unfortunately Sunday’s looking even worse; it’ll be 61° and rainy as we wrap up the weekend ahead.

Have those jackets handy.

