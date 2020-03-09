Storms Expected Tonight

Happy Monday, we are off to a grey start to the afternoon even seeing some stray showers. A much greater chance of seeing rain and thunderstorms gets underway for this evening and especially tonight. The latest timeline of seeing rain appears to start around 5 PM and pickup in intensity throughout the evening. Embedded thunderstorms will be felt between the hours of 9 PM – 3 AM. These storms will be non-severe but could be on the gustier side 30-50 MPH wind gust and packing flashes of lightning.

The good news is, we will clear out by daybreak tomorrow morning and seasonal to slightly above average temperatures will stick around. The bad news is, we are going to be waiting awhile to see any sunshine.

