Storms Damage in the Tri-State

Thousands of residents were without power Sunday evening due to strong storms. Strong winds took a toll on trees in Providence and nearly half the town lost power.

The storm that swept through the tri-state took some trees down with it. Some homes in Providence were damaged as well. This caused community members to come together, to help those who were impacted by the storm.

Providence is not alone when it comes to experiencing storm damage and power outages. Ohio County had 1,700 power outages Sunday evening, Mclean county also had some power outages.

