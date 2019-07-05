Storms Bring Flash Flooding in Owensboro

The rain and humidity is causing problems across the Tri-State and although the mess is cleaned up in some spots, one city in the Bluegrass encountered some major flooding.

Thunderstorms rolled through Daviess County Friday and brought its own set of problems for area residents.

“It started raining really hard and the wind was blowing pretty good and the drains bubbled up and it stopped going down and started going all the way up to our store,” says Keith King, resident.

King says the flooding was at the stoop of the shop he works at on the corner of Daviess and 18th Street in Owensboro.

“It came all the way up to our stoop which is a good several feet away from the road and it probably encompassed like a block and a half,” says King.

The rain caused nearly a foot of flooding, and in other areas even more.

“It did kind of go into our basement a little and we have a lot of stuff down there that doesn’t need to get wet,” says King.

People living in Downtown Owensboro were taking to social media to show the mess.

Owensboro Public Works officials tell 44News that in some parts they temporarily placed road closure signs, like on Orchard and 5th Street, to prevent drivers from going through the water.

“That was the first thing,” says King. “Hardly anybody stopped. Water was up to their doors and they just kept plowing to it.”

Owensboro Emergency Management officials say this is dangerous and the issue of flooding itself comes from storm drains not being able to handle the excessive amount of water in a short period of time.

“We’ve got a good drain down there so it’s all going down it’s just a little damp now but with the waves and people driving threw the water coming up and splashing in our doors and do what you can do,” says King.

As of Friday night, most of the water has gone down, but with any flooding people are advised to stay out of the water and drivers are reminded to ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

