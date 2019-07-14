Storming Cardboard Castles at Haynie’s Corner

Haynie’s corner got a medieval makeover this afternoon, as water warriors carried balloons, squirt guns, and Nerf cannons.

They had a good time storming cardboard castles.

The capture the flag event was sponsored by Queer Space, and the groups sent people to capture the other side’s banners.

Organizers say it was a great way to cool off in the warmer weather.

“I wanted to have a fun team-building exercise to create a bridge between the queer community and those who many not identify as such. This is an event that everyone is going to want to participate in regardless of who’s throwing it,” explained event organizer Maxwell Hedon.

The Facebook-organized event quickly filled up with registrations.

Since there was such a good turnout tonight, they’ll likely hold another one in the near future.

