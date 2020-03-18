Stores Closing Across the Tri-State

The Toyota plant, in Princeton, Indiana, will be suspending production for two days beginning Monday. They will be resuming production next Wednesday, March 25th.

Several businesses in the Tri-State area are temporarily closing. A number of stores inside of the mall are closed. Stores outside of the mall who are closing include Chico’s, Macy’s, Bath & Body Works, Ulta, and Tree n Trends.

“We’ll probably be stocking, straightening, and cleaning as much as we can while we are closed to the public, but there’s only so much that we can do,” says Joey Hubbard, store manager of Trees n Trends.

These closures come after Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear orders all “public-facing businesses” to close. Meaning, by 5 PM Wednesday all salons, spas, entertainment, and recreational facilities will close. Lee Jordan, the owner of Lee’s Barber Shop says this puts many people in a tough position.

“We can’t come to work so we are going to have to find something to do to make some extra money,” says Jordan. He’s also the Vice Chairman of the Kentucky State Barber Board and says doing haircuts in people’s homes isn’t advised since most people don’t keep their home up to par.

“Sanitation at people’s homes is not going to be correct and the public’s safety is our main concern,” says Jordan. He just hopes he can get back behind his barber chair soon. “I have a plan. I have a little money saved, but it’s going to take all the money I have saved it’ll have to go through the next two weeks and the next mortgage and all of that.”

