Store Owners Working to Open Up

Many shops will be opening their doors Wednesday in Kentucky. Customers will be finally allowed to shop around.

Business owners have been using this time to renovate their stores and tackle any project they didn’t have a chance to do.

“We actually painted the back wall and yes we’ve been cleaning and sanitizing,” says Rhonda Carrico, owner of Boutique 54 in Owensboro.

Even though Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is allowing retail stores to open on the 20th, shopping will be different than it was before the pandemic. Everyone has to follow social distancing guidelines

“We highly recommend that everyone wear a mask,” says Carrico.

Workers will also need to be wearing masks, washing their hands frequently, sanitizing dressing rooms, and each item after they are touched.

Even with these regulations, the owner of Boutique 54 says she’s just excited to see her customers again.

“I enjoy doing this,” explains Carrico. “Me carrying sizes small to 3X, I think we have something special for everyone.”

Boutique 54 is even taking shopping appointments for those who don’t feel comfortable shopping during regular store hours.

However, not all shops in the Bluegrass will be opening May 20th.

“Once we see that the curve is flattened and people are doing okay and we don’t have any new cases for a while then we will consider reopening,” says Brian Glick, owner of The Elm Consignments in Henderson, Kentucky. He says he will allow foot traffic in his store once he feels it’s safe. “I would be devastated if I brought something home to my grandchildren and it’s just something we are not comfortable doing yet.”

The Elm Consignments is offering free curbside pickup along with their Facebook auction, something they’ve been wanting to do.

“This gave us an opportunity to try it out and people are having a blast with it,” says Glick.

Once stores open up for in-person shopping, the Governor recommends everyone wear a mask.

Since shoppers aren’t used to these new guidelines each store will have to post new guidelines on the front door.

