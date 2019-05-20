Store, Cafe Destroyed During Lake Cumberland Fire

Crews responded to a fire that broke out at Lake Cumberland Resort. According to WKYT, the fire broke out in Wayne County at the Conley Bottom Resort around 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters say by the time they made it to the scene at least three buildings were already engulfed in flames. The owner of the marina says the fire destroyed the store and cafe.

The marina is expected to be open during Memorial Day weekend and will offer rentals, according to WKYT.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

