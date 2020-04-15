Stimulus App Glitches

Many people across the Tri-State are waiting to receive their stimulus money, and the IRS released an online form Wednesday that allows Americans to upload their bank account information.

It’s a way to get your money a bit quicker.

Many people are waiting for that paper check in the mail, but most Americans will have that money directly deposited into their bank accounts.

That’s certainly the case if you filed your taxes in the last couple years and listed your direct deposit information.

People across the Tri-State will be receiving up to $1,200 per person, but they could end up waiting weeks or even months to receive that money.

So, the IRS launched the new GET MY PAYMENT FEATURE so people can track their money.

There’s also an option to add your bank information.

It’s a useful tool, but it’s already experiencing some delays as millions of people are tracking that money.

Many financial experts say they believe Americans will be using that money to pay their bills, and it won’t be used to stimulate the economy.

These experts also believe this economic recovery will be quicker than the one in 2008.

If you haven’t received your money yet this week, you can track that cash online.

