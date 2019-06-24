Steve Melcher to Be Selected for Vacant Ward 3 Seat

A caucus will be held to select someone to serve the Ward 3 City Council seat.

The caucus will meet at the Vanderburgh County Republican Party Headquarters at 6 p.m. Monday.

Former Vanderburgh County Commissioner Steve Melcher is the only candidate for this caucus.

Melcher will not begin serving until the next City Council Meeting.

When selected, Melcher will serve the seat through December 31st.

The seat was vacated earlier this month by John Hayden.

