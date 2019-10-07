Steve Braun Suspends Indiana 5th District Campaign Due to Health Reasons

Republican Steven Braun is suspending his campaign for the Indiana 5th Congressional Race for health reasons.

In a statement released Monday, the former state representative said during an annual check-up “an issue was identified” that required him to stop campaigning for the seat up for election next year.

On Monday, Braun issued this statement:

During an annual check-up with my doctor in September, an issue was identified that requires me to step away from campaigning for 5th District for the next few months. “I am both frustrated and disappointed to have to suspend my campaign at this critical juncture. Now more than ever, we need to send individuals to Washington who have the capability, the experience and the willingness to address the problems we face. “Our challenges are daunting, but not unsolvable if we are willing to act. I was running for Congress not merely to hold a position, but to bring a willingness to tackle our most pressing issues head-on. I believe it is imperative that as a nation we address what threatens our economic strength and individual liberties, namely: a $22 trillion national debt, soaring deficits, a massively expensive and over-regulated government health care system, and an education system that lacks accountability and does not adequately prepare today’s students for the actual demands of the current and future American workforce.

Braun entered the race in August after U.S. Rep Susan Brooks’ gave up the seat. He is a former Republican state representative from Zionsville who was appointed state workforce development commissioner by then-Governor Mike Pence.

Retired Riley Hospital for Children doctor Chuck Dietzen, Noblesville pastor Micah Beckwith, Republican treasurer nominee Kelly Mitchell, and Concise Capital Management fund accountant Danny Niederberger are also campaigning for the open seat.

