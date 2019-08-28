Sterling United Federal Credit Union Says One ATM Was Targeted in Scam

Sterling United Federal Credit Union members reported several unauthorized ATM withdraws over the weekend, sparking an investigation.

On Wednesday, the credit union released a statement saying the numbers and pins were stolen from one ATM location.

Through an investigation, the credit union determined thieves used a skimming device to collect the card numbers and pins before duplicating the cards to use at other ATM locations in the region.

Sterling’s CEO Dan Bullock stressed that this was not a system breach meaning only customers who used the one ATM during a specific period of time had their information compromised.

The credit union is monitoring those customer accounts closely for any unusual activity.

To prevent future cases like this, the credit union is installing new ATMs in September.

