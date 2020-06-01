Stepson Shoots stepFather During Saturday Altercation

Less than a minute

An 18-year-old Warrick County teen shot his stepfather during a graduation ceremony over the weekend, the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

On Saturday around 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Lung Cancer Center in Newburgh where a graduation party was being held. Officers say 55-year-old Raymond Reason arrived at the party and began a confrontation with family members.

During the confrontation, Reason and his stepson, Jordan Byrd, got into a physical confrontation that led one shot being fired by Byrd striking Reason.

Reason was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Bryd was detained by deputies and later released.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

