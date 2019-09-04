Stepmother Arrested in Missing Indiana Girl’s Murder

The body of a 10-year-old Indiana girl has been found and her stepmother has been arrested on murder charges.

Skylee Carmack was last seen at her Gas City home near Muncie, Indiana on Saturday afternoon.

Her father, who was at work at the time she went missing, told police he believed she had run away. He said Skylee was upset that she had been grounded.

For five days, family, community members, and authorities canvased the area for the little girl.

Early Wednesday morning, the search ended when Gas City Police found Skylee’s body in a shed in her backyard.

Police have arrested Skylee’s stepmother, Amanda Carmack on several charges including murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

Investigators believe Amanda strangled Skylee on Saturday while the father was at work. According to the corner’s office, Skylee died hours before she was reported missing by Amanda on Saturday night.

Six other children were in the home at the time of the murder. They are now in the care of Child Protective Services.

Comments

comments