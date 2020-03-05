Steals and Deals for Book Lovers This Weekend!

It’s a mini-sale with big bargains…

Hundreds of books audiobooks CDs and DVDs will be available at EVPL Central for majorly reduced prices!

Seriously, prices range from $.50 to $2.00.

Held in the Browning Rooms of EVPL Central, proceeds from the EVPL Foundation Spring Mini Book Sale will be used to support library programs and services, emerging technologies, collections, staff engagement, and special library projects and initiatives.

Book sales are coordinated through the library’s foundation. Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Foundation is 501(c)3 established to support Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library. Foundation Board Members are engaged and activated community members. Working in partnership with Library Leadership and Library Trustees, Foundation Board Members support the Library through fundraising, volunteering, and advocacy.

Saturday, Mar. 7

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sunday, Mar. 8

1:00 – 3:00 pm

