Staying Safe Around the Water

The end of May means that schools will soon be closing and pools opening. But wherever you choose to swim this summer–in the backyard, public pools, or even local ponds and lakes–it’s important to be prepared and aware.

Executive Director of Evansville Parks and Recreation Brian Holtz has his teams ready for anything.

“Our staff, our lifeguards, our additional support staff are all certified and trained to look at first aid, CPR, and water rescue that may be needed as well,” he listed.

But those professionals also asking swimmers to make preparations of their own.

Children of all ages can begin learning the basics and getting comfortable in the water, and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends formal lessons for all kids starting around age four.

But there’s more to water safety than knowing how to keep yourself afloat.

“I think its important for parents and children’s caregivers to just go over some basic rules. We all grew up with them. Walk, don’t run. General basic concepts of safety that they would probably observe in any situation,” Holtz reminds.

Being aware and putting in effort toward safety can help prevent tragedy, something Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife wants parents to know, from their family’s own experience.

“I turned around and the door to the backyard that was closed had a tiny sliver of light coming through the side. And my heart sank. And I opened the door, and she was floating in the pool. And I ran and I jumped in,” Morgan Miller recounted.

There’s still time to make sure you have the skills and knowledge to swim safely.

Outdoor pools will begin opening at the end of May, and remain open until August

In Evansville, Parks and Recreation offers swimming lessons for $40 per participant.

You can find out more about these lessons, and public pools, at www.evansvillegov.org/city/department/division.php?structureid=181

