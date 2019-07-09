Stay Cool (and Unclogged) With These Trending Summer Beauty Products

It’s summer…and while that means our sun-dresses and wedges are back in rotation…it also means that we’re sweating our makeup and hairspray into our clothes…and looking for anything that will cool us down and protect our skin from perspiration, clogged pores and puffy eyes.

This summer’s trending beauty products have got you.





First up, BB Cream has been trendy since the moment it came on the market…replacing moisturizer, sunscreen and primer.

And now it’s gotten even better.

For example, this L’oreal Magic Skin Beautifier costs about $8 and promises 4 beautifying options in one: prime, correct, hydrate and perfect.

Bonus: it’s non-comedogenic and matches your skin.

It goes on white and then magically transforms to duplicate your skin color flawlessly if you pick the right shade.

Want a resounding endorsement?

I’m 44 years old and have not worn foundation…on TV…for about 6 months!

Drop the greasy feel…just know that BB Cream won’t cover major blemishes…but if you’re a master blender, you can make it work with some concealer.

Next, the under-eye patch that promises to reduce puffiness and fine lines has always been a favorite with men and women…but did you know that gold is the new miracle mineral?

I don’t even care if they work, and my eyes do look a little more refreshed after wearing them, they feel so good.

But you want the gel ones…the paper ones still feel soothing, they’re just not as nice.

And they say “one time use”…but, you can get a good 3 to 5 uses out of most packages.

The masks are nice too but they’re flimsy…and you won’t want to beautify with one while anyone is around.

(You look like The Man in the Irons Mask.)

I’m not sold on this one, but walk into any beauty store and you’ll notice that 90% of the models are sporting a nude lip.

Experts say this is not as easy as it sounds…start by creating a nude lip based on your natural lip color.

For lighter skin tones, think pink.

You want something that’s either identical to or a shade lighter than your natural lip tone, and if you want to avoid that cakey look…

Exfoliate first using a lip scrub.

My lips are naturally pink, so I have yet to figure this look out (if you have it down, send me your tips).

Sometimes they’re hot, sometimes they’re not, but these summer beauty trends will keep you cool, unclogged, and sporting that natural beauty with confidence.

When you do try these products, let me know what you think!

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

