Statewide Silver Alert Issued for Two Young Girls

The Silver Alert issued for two young girls that went missing in South Bend has been canceled.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for two young girls from South Bend who are believed to be in danger. The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 1-year-old Eleanor Rushing and 6-year-old Halle Rushing.

Eleanor is a white female, 30 inches tall, 30 pounds, light brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing blue and white striped shirt and red pants. Halle is white female, 4 feet tall, 60 pounds, blond hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a flamingo & palm tree that says “OH HEY”.

The girls are believed to be in the company of 31-year-old Adam Paul Rushing. He is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, bald with green eyes, has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm and a “Swamp Monster”

tattoo on his right forearm, and driving a black 2017 Dodge Journey with Indiana plate AIG938.

Eleanor, Halle and Adam Rushing are missing from South Bend, Indiana which is 149 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, May 21st at 7 a.m.

If you have any information on Eleanor, Halle and Adam Rushing contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.

