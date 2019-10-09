Statewide Silver Alert Issued for Missing Osceola Man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued for Adam Lacava has been canceled as of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing out of Osceola, Indiana.

The Osceola Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 36-year-old Adam Lacava. He is a white male, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie and black basketball shorts.

Lacava was last seen on Tuesday, October 8th at 1:15 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lacava, contact the Osceola Police Department at 574-235-9611 or 911.

