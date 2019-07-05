Statewide Silver Alert Issued for Missing Jeffersonville Woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued after the disappearance of 68-year-old Julie Brown.

Brown is a black female, 5’4 inches, 150 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, she has a small scar on her chin and is not wearing her top dentures.

She is driving a beige 2007 Ford Taurus four-door sedan with Kentucky plate 931XMT with passenger side damage.

Julie is missing from Jeffersonville, Indiana which is 112 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, July 5th at 7:15 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Julie Brown, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.

