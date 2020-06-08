Update: Missing Knox County Woman Located

UPDATE: Authorities say as of June 8, Helen Watson has been found and is safe.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Helen Watson, a 90-year-old white female, who stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. Helen is missing from Vincennes, Indiana, and was last seen on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.

She has brown hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a navy blue blouse, navy blue pants, and carrying a large black purse.

Helen is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Helen Watson is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at 812-882-7660 or by dialing 911.

