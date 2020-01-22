Statewide Silver Alert Declared for Missing Indiana Teen

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared by the Indiana State Police.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Laila Davis of Brookville, Indiana.

Davis is a 16-year-old white female weighing approximately 170 pounds and standing 5’7″ tall.

She has black hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a t-shirt, ripped black jeans, and light gray boots. Davis also has a rose tattoo on her right forearm.

Davis is missing from Brookville, Indiana, which is 75 miles southeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 4:00 p.m.

She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Laila Davis is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 647-4138.

