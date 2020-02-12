Statewide Silver Alert Declared for Missing Indiana Man

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 53-year-old Timothy E. Hulse, who is missing from South Bend, Indiana.

Hulse is described as standing 6’2″ tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with brown-gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray coat, tan overalls, and black boots.

Hulse is believed to be in extreme danger and in possible need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Timothy E. Hulse should contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

Comments

comments