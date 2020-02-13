Statewide Silver Alert Declared for Missing Hope, Indiana Woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared in the state of Indiana for a missing woman.

The Hope Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Donna Mitchell, a 57-year-old white female.

Mitchell stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a tan Carhartt jacket, and blue jeans with a flower decal on the pant leg.

Mitchell is believed to be driving a maroon 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer where the front bumper of the vehicle is hanging by a coat hanger with Indiana license plate 902QAK.

She is missing from Hope, Indiana, and was last seen on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

It is believed that she could be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Donna Mitchell, contact the Hope Police Department at 812-546-4015 or 911.

