Statewide Silver Alert Declared for Missing Portage Man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for 82-year-old Joseph Thomas has been canceled.

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing out of Portage, Indiana.

The Portage Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 82-year-old Joseph W. Thomas who was last seen January 25 at 4:30 p.m. He is a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Thomas was last seen wearing a blue winter coat and a knit stocking hat. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Joseph W. Thomas, contact the Portage Police Department at 219-477-3000 or 911.

