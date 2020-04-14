Statewide Silver Alert Declared for Missing Pine Village Man

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 79-year-old Gary L. Heinold who last seen on April 9 out of Pine Village, Indiana.

Heinold is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches, 170 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes. Heinold was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded zip up sweatshirt, blue jeans, brown leather work boots, and glasses. Heinold is also believed to be driving a white 2003 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with Indiana license plate SON678.

Anyone with information on Heinold’s whereabouts can contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Department at 765-764-4367 or 911.

