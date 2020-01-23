Statewide Silver Alert Declared: Annrose Jerry

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Notre Dame Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Annrose Jerry.

Annrose Jerry is a 21-year-old Asian female. She is 5’5″ tall, weighs around 150 pounds, has black hair and dark eyes.

Jerry was last seen wearing an ankle-length gray quilted coat over a multi-colored ankle-length skirt or dress.

She is missing from Notre Dame, Indiana and is a senior at the University of Notre Dame, where she was last seen on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, around 8:00 p.m.

University police are asking for help in locating Annrose Jerry, a senior who lives on campus. She was last seen on campus Tuesday evening (Jan. 21). If you have information, please contact Notre Dame Police at 574-631-5555.https://t.co/oGYHJy9625 pic.twitter.com/I2KIb76uy3 — Notre Dame (@NotreDame) January 23, 2020

She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Annrose Jerry is asked to contact the Notre Dame Police Department at (574) 631-5555 or 911.

