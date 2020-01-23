Indiana

Statewide Silver Alert Declared: Annrose Jerry

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Notre Dame Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Annrose Jerry.

Annrose Jerry is a 21-year-old Asian female. She is 5’5″ tall, weighs around 150 pounds, has black hair and dark eyes.

Jerry was last seen wearing an ankle-length gray quilted coat over a multi-colored ankle-length skirt or dress.

She is missing from Notre Dame, Indiana and is a senior at the University of Notre Dame, where she was last seen on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, around 8:00 p.m.

She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Annrose Jerry is asked to contact the Notre Dame Police Department at  (574) 631-5555 or 911.

