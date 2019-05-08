State Road 56 Near Ireland to Close for Pipe Replacement

Starting Tuesday, May 14th, crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation will close S.R. 56 between the junction of U.S. 231 and S.R. 257 in Otwell as they replace a drainage culvert. The actual replacement will be between County Road 600 and C.R. 550.

The operation requires a full closure as crews will be making a full-width cut in the pavement to excavate the existing pipe. Once they’re finished with the replacement, motorists should expect a rough spot while fill material is compacted under traffic conditions.

Weather permitting, the operation is expected to take two days.

Drivers are advised to slow down and stay alert near crews.

