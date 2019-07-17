State Rifle Association Files Lawsuit Over New Illinois Law

The Illinois State Rifle Association has filed a lawsuit challenging a licensure measure that took effect Wednesday.

On January 18th, Governor JB Pritzker signed Senate Bill 337, requiring federally licensed gun dealers to obtain a state license to sell firearms in Illinois.

According to a recent news report from the Center Square, there are 2,351 federally licensed firearms dealers in Illinois but only 1,140 of those dealers applied for states licenses – a difference of 1,211 or more than half the number of federally licensed dealers.

“The political gamesmanship to get this legislation signed into law is appalling,” said Richard Pearson, executive director of the Illinois State Rifle Association. “Rules and deadlines apparently mean nothing to advocates for gun control. Senate Bill 337 should have died in the 100th General Assembly. We are left with no choice but to challenge this terrible new law in court.”

