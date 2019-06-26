State Rep. Darren Bailey Opposes Legalization of Marijuana in Illinois

State Representative Darren Bailey disappointed in Governor JB Pritzker after he signed a marijuana legalization bill, allowing the sale and possession of marijuana in the state.

Rep. Baily voted opposed House Bill 1438 this legislative session and is encouraging local communities to ‘opt out’ of having cannabis business in their communities.

“We have all heard about how marijuana is a gateway drug to even more addictive drugs such as cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine,” says Rep. Bailey. “Local governments should opt out of having cannabis-related businesses inside their borders to help keep their children and grandchildren from having easy access to this drug. This can be easily done by passing an ordinance by the city council or village board,”

With the legalization and decriminalization of marijuana, the legislation will clear the records of an estimated 700,000 offenders.

Rep. Bailey sided with other opponents including the Illinois Sheriffs Association, Illinois Farm Bureau, Chiefs of Police, Catholic Conference of Illinois, Illinois Family Institute, the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police and the Illinois Church.

Gov. Pritzker signed the bill Tuesday and will take effect on January 1st, 2020.

