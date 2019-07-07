State Police: Two Arrested in DUI’s Sunday Morning

Indiana State Police have arrested two people early Sunday on charges of driving under the influence.

According to ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle, a trooper conducted a traffic stop for an unsafe lane movement near First Avenue and Morgan Avenue this morning. Authorities would later arrest a 31-year-old Evansville man for DUI after it was discovered he was under the influence of marijuana and amphetamines.

A second arrest was made after a driver ran a red light on U.S. 41 near Rusher Creek. Troopers say a 30-year-old man from Elsmere, Ky., was driving while under the influence of alcohol. He refused to submit a chemical test according to Ringle.

Comments

comments