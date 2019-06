Indiana State Police have arrested 63-year-old Nathan Stewart of Princeton after finding thousands of child pornographic images on a electronic device. Detectives say they located the images after a two month investigation, and a search warrant issued by the Gibson County Superior Court.

Stewart was arrested Friday, and charged with Possession of Child Pornography with an Aggravating Factor. He was taken to the Gibson County Jail, and where he is being held with a $12,500 surety bond.

