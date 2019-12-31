State Police Focus on Traveler Safety on New Year’s

Police officers are out on patrol as New Year’s celebrations get underway, trying to keep those across the tri-state from having their New Year start with a “bang.”

“It can be a dangerous time of the year. Last year in Indiana, We had over 900 crashes that occurred on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. 174 people were injured and unfortunately, 4 people were killed,” explained Sgt. Todd Ringle of the Indiana State Police.

State law-enforcement teams are taking different tactics to make sure the roadways stay safe.

While ISP won’t be conducting sobriety checkpoints – Kentucky State Police will be doing just that.

“What we intend on doing is saturating the known problematic areas within each of our communities. But we’re also planning on hosting road checks. Obviously priority calls come first, but outside of that, proactive patrol is our second,” KSP Trooper Corey King told us, going on saying, “So we plan on doing more roadside checks, and monitor every car that comes through to ensure everyone who passes through a road check gets home safely.”

Trooper King believes this has had a major impact.

“The good part to that is, typically we see less and less DUIs this time of year,” said King.

Out in full force patrolling the streets and making sure those on the road aren’t drinking and driving, both State Police organizations will be putting their best efforts towards focusing on safety despite their different approaches.

And that doesn’t just extend to cars.

Those thinking of hopping on an electric scooter after a night out might attract the attention of police in the city.

The consequences can be the same as getting behind the wheel.

“People need to remember that if you get on one of these scooters, and you get on a public highway like Franklin Street, and you’ve been drinking, you can be arrested for drunk driving. So you be very careful before you jump onto one of those scooters,” cautioned Sgt. Ringle.

Troopers across the Tri-State – putting in some extra hours with one goal in mind:

Making sure everyone gets home safely.

If you find yourself in need of a ride after tonight’s celebrations, starting at 10 p.m. tonight, Logan’s Promise is offering free cab rides on New Year’s Eve.

