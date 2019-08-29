State Looks for Suggestions on Newly Legalized Sports Betting

The Illinois Gaming Board is looking for comments and suggestions on how to shape the state s newly legalized sports betting industry. Sports wagering was legalized in Illinois after Gov. JB Pritzker signed the bill into law June 28th.

The gaming board opened a comment period to give the public as well as gambling industry officials a chance to weigh in before any decisions are made.

You can share your comments from now until September 27th.

Illinois Gaming Board Comment Forum

