State Letter Grades Released; Warrick Schools Receive ‘A’

After a long delay, local schools have finally received their letter grades for the 2018-2019 school year from the Indiana State Board of Education.

Yankeetown, Newburgh, John H. Castle, Loge, Sharon, Oakdale, and Elberfeld Elementary Schools, in addition to Castle North, Castle South and Tecumseh Middle Schools, as well as Tecumseh and Castle High Schools, all received an A grade. This was just the cherry on top of the cake for several Warrick schools, including Loge and Oakdale, both located right in the heart of Boonville.

Lynn Peirce says, “One of the things we feel like has given us that prestigious, receiving that ‘A’ award is the fact that our staff loves our students first. They whole-heartedly are concerned about their behavior and emotional state; as well as their academics. So, building those relationships is the top priority with my staff.”

While at Oakdale, they are emphasizing supporting student needs.

Jaime Pryor says, “It’s really not about the scores and when you shift that brain, mind shift too it’s about a relationship and the individual kid, then, all of the other pieces fall into place.”

Though, it’s not all just about academics in Warrick schools. Several elementary schools have created new regulation rooms and sensory paths to help students who need a break from the classroom, reset so they have the best chance of learning. In fact, Oakdale Elementary School was the first to implement that in the school corp.

“Last spring, we had a lot of kids who were being dis-regulated in the classroom. So, they might have been frustrated with the classroom work. And so, we had kids who were throwing behaviors. And our behavior consultants put together a specific program for our children here at Oakdale. So, we call the shift regulating hearts and minds,” says Pryor.

While Warrick County Schools Superintendent Brad Schneider could not be prouder of the schools getting as, including Elberfeld Elementary School, which flipped from a ‘B’; to an ‘A’ this year.

“It’s a nice recognition not just to the parents and the students but the teachers and the building principals for all the hard work they do so our kids can be successful,” says Schneider.

As for now, Warrick County Schools have the momentum they need just in time for iLearn coming up just next month.

