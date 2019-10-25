Charges Dismissed Against Wife of Slain Firefighter

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office files a motion to dismiss charges against Elizabeth Fox. Fox is the wife of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr who died after being shot multiple times outside his home in late February.

The 51 year old private was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2700 block of Oakley Street in Evansville.

Days after Doerr’s funeral Fox was charged with obstruction of justice and false informing. Evansville Police have been actively investigating the murder and asked the prosecutor’s office to drop the charges.

Here is the full statement from the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office:

“The Level 6 Obstruction of Justice and B misdemeanor case against Elizabeth Fox has been dismissed. The Evansville Police Department requested the dismissal to ensure that the prosecution of this case did not interfere with a related, ongoing investigation.

The case has been dismissed without prejudice. Once the Evansville Police Department has concluded its ongoing investigation, a determination will be made as to what charges would be appropriate. All parties who are impacted by this dismissal have been contacted and apprised of the situation.”

According to court records a hearing on the motion to dismiss is set for Monday afternoon at 1:30pm.

