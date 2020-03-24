State of Emergency Issued for Henderson County, Kentucky

Henderson County Judge/Executive Judge Brad Schneider has issued a State of Emergency for Henderson County effective at 12:00 p.m. noon (CDT) on Tuesday.

According to Henderson County Fiscal Court officials, the main reason for the emergency declaration at this time is to allow the Fiscal Court some flexibility during the COVID-19 crisis.

The emergency declaration signed by Judge Schneider states that the Henderson County Emergency Management Director shall direct the Henderson County Disaster and Emergency Group to provide such assistance as can be delivered from available resources.

Additionally, the declaration states that all agencies of Henderson City and County shall cooperate to the fullest extent with the Henderson Office of Emergency Management and shall provide such assistance as may be required for response to this emergency.

Lastly, the declaration states that under the State of Emergency, as provided in KRS 39!.100 (2), the County Judge Executive can waive procedures and formalities otherwise required by law, pertaining to; a) performance of public work, b) entering into contracts, c) incurring obligations, d) employment of permanent and temporary workers, e) utilization of volunteer workers, f) rental of equipment, g) appropriation, and h) expenditure of public funds.

