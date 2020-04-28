State of Emergency Extended in Posey County

On Tuesday, the Posey County Board of Commissioners announced the further extension of thePosey County State of Emergency Proclamation.

Previously, the State of Emergency in Posey County, which was originally declared on March 17, had been extended until April 28.

Now, the State of Emergency has been extended for an additional seven days, up through May 5, 2020, unless rescinded, modified, or further extended by the Posey County Board of Commissioners.

What Does the State of Emergency Mean for Posey County Residents?

Under the state of emergency, Posey County residents are instructed as follows:

All citizens of Posey County are called upon and directed to comply with necessary emergency measures, to cooperate with public officials and disaster service forces, and to execute emergency operation plans and to obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers. Except for very limited purposes, there shall be no general public access to any Posey County governmental building, including but not limited to, the Posey County Courthouse, the Coliseum, the Posey County Jail, the Posey County 911 Building, the Posey County EMS and EMA Buildings, the Posey County Highway Department Building, the Hovey House, and the Posey County Health Department.

The Indiana State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 9 positive cases of coronavirus in Posey County, out of 101 residents tested. No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Posey County at this time.

To view the State of Emergency extension issued in Posey County, click here.

