State of Emergency Declared for Vanderburgh Co.; Limited Closures and Cancellations of Courts Announced

A state emergency has been declared for Vanderburgh County, the county commissioner announced Monday afternoon during a press conference at the Civic Center in downtown Evansville.

This is in response to the spread of COVID-19 in Indiana. As a result, public access will not be allowed for a week at the administration portions of the Civic Center, Old National Events Plaza, Discovery Lodge, Old County Courthouse, Swonder Ice Rink, Mesker Park Zoo, and Wesselman Woods.

In addition, Vanderburgh Circuit and Superior Courts have suspended proceedings until April 20. All criminal and civil trials will be postponed until further notice. All necessary criminal proceedings will be conducted on video.

This is a developing story, stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Related content:

Comments

comments