State of Emergency Declared in Indiana’s Cass County as Coronavirus Cases Surge

A state of emergency was declared in Indiana’s Cass County on Monday, following a surge in reports of coronavirus cases in the county.

The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday reported 439 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Cass County alone.

There are concerns of positive test numbers increasing once test results are in from the Tyson Foods plant in Logansport, which closed temporarily after dozens of workers tested positive. The plant employs more than 2,100 people.

Officials made the announcement that the state of emergency was being declared during a joint press conference that included Cass County commissioners and officials from Logansport, the Cass County Health Department, and Logansport Memorial Hospital.

Logansport Mayor Chris Martin signed the executive order. County commissioners said all of Cass County would follow the same guidelines.

