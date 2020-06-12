State Coronavirus Testing Sites Open for Everyone

Less than a minute

Starting June 15, coronavirus testing sites throughout Indiana will begin allowing everyone to get tested, Dr. Kristian Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner said during Friday’s live presser.

Initially, individuals who had coronavirus-related conditions were the only ones allowed to get tested. This is no longer the case.

The closest state site listed in the 44News viewing area is in Gibson County.

That site is located at 709 North Embree Street in Princeton, Indiana.

Anyone seeking more information can click here.

